Rogue Valley fire victims can speak to legislators

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon fire victims are getting the chance to speak with state legislators Wednesday evening. They’re asked to participate in a virtual public hearing where they’ll be able to voice their concerns.

Fire victims have until 5:30 pm Wednesday to sign up for the virtual hearing. There they can share their experience from last year’s fire.

The Oregon Legislature House Special Committee on Wildfire Recovery wants to hear from people affected by last year’s fires. They hope by hearing people’s concerns they’ll be able to create better policy, where it’s most needed.

“I think we want to bear witness to the stories. And we also want to hear practical on the ground concerns that we have a chance of addressing,” said State Rep. Pam Marsh.

This hearing is specifically for Southern Oregon fire victims. Fire victims in other parts of the state are given separate days to speak.

Fire victims now have less than 24 hours to sign up either online or by phone.

Click HERE for more information.

