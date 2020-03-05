Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market enters it’s 33rd season

Medford, Ore — It was sunshine and smiles for the opening week of the Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market in Medford.
In it’s 33rd year, the outdoor farmer’s market was named by USA Today as one of the top 10 best farmers’ markets in the United States!
The market is also growing… With nearly 50 vendors to start the season and more expected through the spring and summer, there’s plenty for shoppers to see.
“I would encourage them to be able to spend several hours here, and spend their time walking around to see all the artisan foods, the crafts, and of course the growers,” said Tony Davis, owner of Quail Run Farms in Grants Pass.
You can find the Market from 8:30am to 1:30pm at the Ashland Armory on Tuesdays, and at Hawthorne Park in Medford on Thursdays.
