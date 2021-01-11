Home
Rogue Valley Humane Society is asking for donations of cleaning supplies

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Humane Society put out a special request for cleaning supplies.

COVID regulations prevented most of their fundraising events last year so they’re asking for the community’s help.

They’re running low on things they use often like bleach, trash bags and paper towels.

Also, if you shop at Fred Meyer, you can link your rewards account to donate to the humane society.

