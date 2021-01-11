Rogue Valley Humane Society is asking for donations of cleaning supplies

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Humane Society put out a special request for cleaning supplies.
COVID regulations prevented most of their fundraising events last year so they’re asking for the community’s help.
They’re running low on things they use often like bleach, trash bags and paper towels.
Also, if you shop at Fred Meyer, you can link your rewards account to donate to the humane society.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.