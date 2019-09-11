Rogue Valley Humane Society thrift shop is asking people to stop dumping

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass thrift store manager is furious because people are treating the place, like a junkyard.
Surveillance photos were shared with us from the Rogue Valley Humane Society thrift shop. The manager says a woman dropped off a playpen full of dirty clothes. He said she’s not the first person to dump unusable donations, after hours. While this may not sound like a big problem, the manager says it’s a costly issue.
“If there’s anything left outside it becomes a mess, and its a financial burden on this nonprofit organization, the Rogue Valley Humane Society,” RVHS Manager, Anthony Yanofchick said.
The nonprofit is now asking the woman to come back and claim her unwanted donations. They’re sharing the photos to let people know that they would love to accept donations, during the appropriate hours.
