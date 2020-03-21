Rogue Valley Manor takes extra precautions

MEDFORD, Ore. — With hundreds of residents, most over the age of 70, the Rogue Valley Manor is taking steps to keep the virus out of their building.
As of Friday morning, there are no positive test results at manor locations, but they are preparing. No visitors are allowed, common areas are shut down and residents are served meals in their rooms.
“We know this isn’t going to be a sprint. This is going to be a marathon and we are prepared for that and we will do whatever necessary to care for our residents and staff in anyway we need to,” Brian McLemore, Pacific Retirement Services CEO and President, said.
In addition to the manor, Pacific Retirement Services also runs senior living facilities across six western states. It has more than 5,000 residents and 3,000 staff in total, all following the same procedures.
