Rogue Valley man’s drone business used in Search and Rescue

Jackson Co., Ore. — A local business owner is using his technology and expertise to help law enforcement. His drone is playing a key part in helping Search and Rescue teams bring people home.

It’s on a completely volunteer basis, but Mark Unger says using his drones to help others is his favorite part of the job.

Unger says he started flying drones four years ago, after discovering they combine his favorite hobbies: remote control airplanes and photography. He started his business, Sky Lakes Media around that time, and shoots video for businesses all over Southern Oregon.

Unger says being able to use the drones in search and rescue missions can really help speed up the process of finding someone.

“This thing will deploy in a matter of seconds, versus a jet boat, unloading it, getting the crew in it,” Unger said. “I can already have covered miles of river looking for somebody with the drone, if I find them, I got GPS coordinates.”

Unger joined the Jackson County Search and Rescue team a couple years ago. When he broke his ankle, he thought that was the end of his volunteering. But he says that’s when he realized he could use the drones to help.

Unger also volunteers at local events. For more information on Sky Lakes Media, click here.

