Rogue Valley Mentoring hosts 2nd annual Youth Panel

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley Mentoring hosted its 2nd annual Youth Panel this weekend.

The panel hosted young members of our community, ranging from 13 to 17 years old, to share their experiences and perspectives.

Friends, family, and community members gathered around to hear the challenges our youth have faced and are still facing in recent years.

Josie North, a speaker at the panel said, “I feel that adults and older generations just don’t care, or don’t want to listen to me because I’m a teenager and so to be able to come here and sit in front of all these adults that want to help brings a positive light to me and makes me feel heard.”

The panelists talked about their struggles in school and with the pandemic, which took many of their formative years.

Organizers said the goal of the panel was to help close the divide between adults and youth.

