Rogue Valley mourns loss of Medford wildland firefighter

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Firefighters near and far came together Thursday to mourn the loss of one of their own killed in the line of duty. Medford wildland firefighter, Frumencio Ruiz Carapia, known to friends as Mencio, died last month in Lane County. He was battling the Middle Fork Complex when a tree snapped and fell on him.
The ringing of a bell is significant for wildland firefighters. It’s the first thing they hear when a fire begins and the last thing they hear when a fire. This time there is no fire.
“We still haven’t recovered from this tragedy, we still need time,” said Esteban Gonzalez.
Gonzalez wasn’t just Mencio’s boss, he was his friend. They grew up in the same area, San Martin, Mexico before moving to the United States to fight fires.
“He was a very hard worker, I was in need of workers and he ended up working with me for many years,” said Gonzalez.
But it was more than Mencio’s fire crew that came out to the Jackson County Expo to honor him Thursday. Outside agencies, from the local, state, and federal levels were also there to pay their respects and support the fallen firefighter’s family.
“I didn’t get to meet him and it hurts just as bad as anybody else here. So I know any of these guys out here would do the exact same thing for me, no questions asked,” said Jorge Amaya, US Forest Service.
But the men and women in this room aren’t the only ones honoring Mencio Thursday. Flags across the state, flying at half staff in his memory.
If you'd like to help the fallen firefighter's family click HERE for the GoFundMe.
