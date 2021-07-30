Rogue Valley Native coaches Olympic swimmers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – An Oregon native is now coaching Olympians representing countries all over the world. She got her start right here in the Rogue Valley.
Ashley Jahn began swimming at Superior Aquatics now called Superior Athletic Club. She swam for South Medford High School then moved onto a collegiate team. She told NBC5 News she could never swim away from the sport, so she started coaching for schools, like the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Tennessee.
Now she has seven students competing on the global stage.
“There are a lot of first-time Olympians in our group and that’s always a great experience and they are making the most of it,” said Jahn.
One of the lessons she says she learned in the Rogue Valley is loving your sport comes first. That’s something she’s brought into her coaching and hopes it’s advice that all her students remember as they compete.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]