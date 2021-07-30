Home
Rogue Valley Native coaches Olympic swimmers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – An Oregon native is now coaching Olympians representing countries all over the world. She got her start right here in the Rogue Valley.

Ashley Jahn began swimming at Superior Aquatics now called Superior Athletic Club. She swam for South Medford High School then moved onto a collegiate team. She told NBC5 News she could never swim away from the sport, so she started coaching for schools, like the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Tennessee.

Now she has seven students competing on the global stage.

“There are a lot of first-time Olympians in our group and that’s always a great experience and they are making the most of it,” said Jahn.

One of the lessons she says she learned in the Rogue Valley is loving your sport comes first. That’s something she’s brought into her coaching and hopes it’s advice that all her students remember as they compete.

