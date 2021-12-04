Rogue Valley non-profit gifted building for expansion

Katie Streit
Katie Streit December 3, 2021

SHADY COVE, Ore. – After one Rogue Valley nonprofit closed its doors, it’s gifting its building to another organization.

Youth 71-Five Ministries is taking over Redemption Ridge’s building in Shady Cove. The Christian non-profit is turning it into a clubhouse for Shady Cove kids. Something they said will benefit the community.

“It’s a great opportunity to again bring services closer to the kids who are in the north end of the valley. And give them an opportunity to have a place that safe,” said Bud Amundsen, Executive Director of Youth 71-Five Ministries.

71-Five Ministries just signed the papers Thursday. While the Shady Cove program will open early next year, its new clubhouse will open sometime in Spring 2022.

