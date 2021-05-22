Rogue Valley non-profits get grant money from state through Measure 110

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some Rogue Valley non-profits who help fight addiction are getting new funding from the state. It’s all part of a previous measure passed to decriminalize small drug use.
One of the elements of Measure 110 is to make more funding available for select non-profits throughout the state.
Here in the Rogue Valley 5 non-profits were approved, including Addiction’s Recovery Center, Max’s Mission, Rogue Retreat, Oasis Valley of Rogue Valley, and La Clinica. They got anywhere from $90,000-$166,000 to help people who suffer from addiction.
