Home
Rogue Valley rallies around Medford family after teen dies in tragic bike accident

Rogue Valley rallies around Medford family after teen dies in tragic bike accident

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —The community is rallying together in support of a family, who tragically lost their child in a bike accident this week.

Just before 8, Monday night, first responders were sent to the intersection of Sterling Point Drive and McQuire Way, after a bike collided with a car.

Medford police say 14-year-old Mason Ridgeway, was gaining speed downhill when he turned onto Sterling Point Drive and hit a jeep wrangler.
Police say he was wearing a helmet. They also say there is no evidence of criminal liability, involving the 16-year-old driver of the jeep.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up to support the boy’s family. It’s already raised over $18,000-dollars.

Ridgeway’s celebration of life is being held tomorrow

Link to GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Chuck Ridgeway by Katelyn Owens : For Mason Ridgeway (gofundme.com)

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »