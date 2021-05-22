Rogue Valley rallies around Medford family after teen dies in tragic bike accident

MEDFORD, Ore. —The community is rallying together in support of a family, who tragically lost their child in a bike accident this week.
Just before 8, Monday night, first responders were sent to the intersection of Sterling Point Drive and McQuire Way, after a bike collided with a car.
Medford police say 14-year-old Mason Ridgeway, was gaining speed downhill when he turned onto Sterling Point Drive and hit a jeep wrangler.
Police say he was wearing a helmet. They also say there is no evidence of criminal liability, involving the 16-year-old driver of the jeep.
A Go-Fund-Me has been set up to support the boy’s family. It’s already raised over $18,000-dollars.
Ridgeway’s celebration of life is being held tomorrow
Link to GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Chuck Ridgeway by Katelyn Owens : For Mason Ridgeway (gofundme.com)
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.