Rogue Valley restaurants facing severe shortage as covid impacts food supply chain

ASHLAND, Ore — An Ashland restaurant is among many across the Pacific Northwest, facing a shortage on food supplies amid the surge in coronavirus cases and lack of staffing.

Blue Toba shared on Facebook Monday, that its unable to get many of its supplies from the local US Foods CHEF’STORE. The owner says the headquarters of CHEF’STORE shut down recently because of covid related issues and are not shipping supplies to the stores.

It’s currently unknown if the closure is related to a covid exposure or the shortage of drivers.

Leslie Caplan, owner of Blue Toba, told NBC5 on Tuesday that the delay in shipment may affect their ability to serve food in the future.

“No shipments are coming in which means they’re running out of everything.” Leslie Caplan, owner of Blue Toba, told NBC5 in Tuesday.

BricktownE Brewing Company in downtown Medford closed permanently in late July due to similar circumstances. The restaurant shared in its final post, “In the last several months we have experienced import issues, many shortages on stainless steel, chlorine, cod, brewing yeast, brewing equipment, and many food sources on a state and national level that help us present a viable menu to all.”

Caplan says the warehouse is running out of  more products every week, and is putting their business along with others across the three states in jeopardy. She encourages residents to continue to support local businesses in the time being.

“I am sharing this to say please be incredibly patient with restaurants,” Caplan said in the Facebook post. “Supply chains feel to be collapsing. We are scrambling to find some very basic, vital things in order to keep running. So far, we are still able to get the what we need from Indonesia which is a blessing, but without the basic, essentials that we get here, we are just deeply concerned.”
We have reached out to US Foods corporation for comment on the situation and are awaiting more details.

