Rogue Valley restaurants facing severe shortage as covid impacts food supply chain

ASHLAND, Ore — An Ashland restaurant is among many across the Pacific Northwest, facing a shortage on food supplies amid the surge in coronavirus cases and lack of staffing.
Blue Toba shared on Facebook Monday, that its unable to get many of its supplies from the local US Foods CHEF’STORE. The owner says the headquarters of CHEF’STORE shut down recently because of covid related issues and are not shipping supplies to the stores.
It’s currently unknown if the closure is related to a covid exposure or the shortage of drivers.
Leslie Caplan, owner of Blue Toba, told NBC5 on Tuesday that the delay in shipment may affect their ability to serve food in the future.
“No shipments are coming in which means they’re running out of everything.” Leslie Caplan, owner of Blue Toba, told NBC5 in Tuesday.
BricktownE Brewing Company in downtown Medford closed permanently in late July due to similar circumstances. The restaurant shared in its final post, “In the last several months we have experienced import issues, many shortages on stainless steel, chlorine, cod, brewing yeast, brewing equipment, and many food sources on a state and national level that help us present a viable menu to all.”
Caplan says the warehouse is running out of more products every week, and is putting their business along with others across the three states in jeopardy. She encourages residents to continue to support local businesses in the time being.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]