Rogue Valley seniors celebrate being reunited with “second family”

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —As more local seniors are getting vaccinated, some facilities that cater to the older community, are beginning to open up.
The Central Point Senior Center just reopened indoor dining for lunch. Many regulars say the facility is more than just a warm meal, it’s a second family.
“Maybe we only see each other for an hour a day,” says Bill Foy, Central Point resident.
A small amount of time can mean so much to this group of Rogue Valley seniors.
“This is my second family, I think a lot of people would use the same definition,” says Foy.
At first glance, the Central Point Senior Center is another non-profit organization, but for the people who come here, it’s much more. It provides a social aspect that sadly, many seniors lack.
“You make friends to a certain level with so many people lot of laughs, stories, making sure we’re all still here,” says Foy.
For 88-year-old Bill Foy, the people here are a second family. The former Naval Pilot has been coming here for over 15 years, he even met his girlfriend here.
“These people, you know their stories, and who they are, and what they’ve done so it’s very nice to come,” says Foy.
The senior center was forced to close in November due to the pandemic. It just reopened on March 1st.
Secretary Mary St. Arnold says after the long wait, people came back and picked up right where they left off, almost like they never left.
“The first day we opened we had 30 people which was our max and they all got to see their friends and chat and catch up,” says St. Arnold.
The senior center offers different activities, live music, and even has a thrift shop. Despite the options, these seniors are all glad to be back, for the same reason.
“We come here for the home-style cooking and the friendship,” says JR Smith, Medford resident.
“It’s one big family it is and it’s wonderful,” says Doris Murphy, Central Point resident.
St. Arnold says seniors often do whatever they can to get there for lunch. Some carpool, some even take the bus or a taxi.
The Central Point Senior Center is looking for volunteers, to get involved call (541)664-4933.
