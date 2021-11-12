Rogue Valley student run non-profit celebrating 10 years

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. —The Josephine County Foundation, a student-run non-profit, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. In that time, it says it’s given over $1-million to the community!

The funding comes from grants, donations, and sponsorships.

JCF has worked to serve the community through its many programs. Those include students acquiring fire fighting equipment, a free vision clinic, and more.

“When we first started, we just were small but we decided to do everything possible to make our community better and we just keep growing and growing and our projects kept growing,” said Executive Director of JCF, Chris Pendleton.

For more information visit jcfserves.org