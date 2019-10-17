Home
Rogue Valley students participate in ‘Great American ShakeOut’

Medford, Ore — On October 17th at 10:17am millions around the world took part in the largest earthquake drill to date.

That includes right here in the Rogue Valley.

The ‘Great Shakeout’ took place Thursday morning.

After an announcement, Students at Orchard Hill Elementary dropped, covered and held on, following the steps to safety in the event of an earthquake.

“We got to practice a little bit and we also talked about different places in our room where they could go to be safe so I felt like the kids were pretty prepared for something and will be if something happens in the future,” said 4th grade teacher Kyle Carson.

Geologists warn that a massive earthquake is overdue along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a fault line just off the Oregon Coast.

