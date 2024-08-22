Rogue Valley Symphonic Band announces new Artistic Director

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band announcing its new Artistic director for the 2024-25 concert season.

Dr. Alex Gonzalez is the director of bands for Southern Oregon University.

Gonzalez is also recognized for his work at the University of Wisconsin, Capital University Conservatory of Music and the Middleton Symphony Ochestra’s Wind Octet.

The first concert for the season is tentatively scheduled for October 20th.

You can head to Rogue Valley Symphonic Band’s website for more details.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.