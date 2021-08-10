Rogue Valley to see lots of smoke & heat this week

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —After a small break from the triple digits, the heat is returning to the region. But this time, it’ll be coupled with smoke in the valley from the ongoing wildfires.
The combination of the two make for dangerous conditions outside. Our Morning Meteorologist, Bobby Johnston says the smoke and heat could stick around for a while.
“Being outdoors, in general, is already going to be excessive because of the heat but dealing with the smoke as well and having to breathe in the carbon and things that smoke puts out definitely don’t want to be breathing that in,” said Johnston.
If possible, wear an N-95 mask outdoors, to protect you from the smoke.
Remember to also stay cool, hydrate, and take breaks if you must be outdoors.
