Rogue Valley travel is still down, but is above national average

MEDFORD, Ore. – Travel overall is still down in the Rogue Valley. However, compared to the national scale we’re above average.
Rogue Valley International Airport told NBC5 News it’s taking it as a win. While the airport said the year started off slow during the summer season it was almost pre-pandemic numbers. But as school is back in session and the delta variant is prevalent in the community things are starting to slow down again.
“They were right at about 98% of what they were in 2019. But we still have a long way to go because we got off to a slow start. In 2020 as you can imagine was not a good year for aviation,” said Jerry Brienza, Executive Director of the Rogue Valley International Airport.
As the airport prepares for a potentially busy holiday season they told NBC5 News they’re hiring in pretty much all positions. Click HERE for more information.
