Rogue Valley tree maintenance company busy during snowy season

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit December 28, 2021

ASHLAND, Ore. – Winter is here. With the beautiful weather comes the not so beautiful disaster. One of the dangerous parts of this winter weather is the weight the snow has on trees. One local tree maintenance company told NBC5 News they’ve seen everything from broken branches to trees falling on people’s houses.

“It’s crazy! I mean on Christmas day that’s when it really started,” said Will Danielson, Advanced Tree Service and Landscaping.

Danielson said it hasn’t stopped.

“This time of year when we have snow it can be hazardous out there,” said Danielson.

His crew was in Ashland Tuesday when a tree fell on someone’s shed.

“I think we’re lucky because the damage from a tree that size could be a whole lot worse than it is,” said David Cook, Ashland resident.

Danielson said it’s important to take care of your trees before the winter weather hits. Danielson said branches can only hold so much weight. He said if you see your trees having snow build up to get a long pole and shake it off.

