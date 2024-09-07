Rogue X’s first combat sports event for a bigger cause

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Saturday, Rogue X will be hosting its first combat sports event, with an amateur boxing fight night, and it’s for a bigger cause.

The Fighting the Good Fight event will feature Olympic-style amateur boxing bouts. It’ll be a family-friendly event, put on by Spartan Boxing gym in Medford. It’ll feature young fighters from eight years old, to some competitors in their 50’s. Spartan boxing founder, Troy Wohosky said he’s proud being able to organize the event to showcase that it’s not about aggression and violence,

“I tell people, it’s building relationships, the mentorship, channeling aggression in a positive way and being able to make champions in and out of the ring and that’s the goal here. And people don’t see that, all they see is probably violence. They’re kind of nervous of doing a boxing event or an MMA event, so I want to make a good example of this first event.”

The event will also feature food trucks, walk out songs and an intermission talking about Elio Jimenez, a 15-year-old boy who passed away from a bone cancer. Elio loved to box and was a regular volunteer at spartan boxing’s youth classes and programs. Wohosky said,

“I want to be able to show the community what we’re about and also giving back to Elio’s family with the 50/50 raffle. And I’ll be having a lot of foundations and sponsors and investors there to hear what Elio’s life was about.”

The doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth and kids eight and under enter for free. For more information, visit the Spartan Boxing Facebook page.

