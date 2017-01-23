Rollover comes to stop feet from Grants Pass house

Grants Pass, Ore. — A car involved in a rollover crash stopped dangerously close to a house in Josephine county.
Around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire crews and Josephine County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3800-block of Cloverlawn drive.
Officials reported the car lost control around a corner, and crashed into the yard of this house.
The driver was able to get out on his own, and declined medical treatment. Deputies took him into custody. The reason for that arrest is unknown.
Officials said this is the second time a crash has occurred near this house. Last time, it damaged the structure. The homeowner had since put in a barrier, which fire officials say may have protected the house on Sunday.
