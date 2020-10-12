Rollover crash leaves one man dead

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A rollover crash in Josephine county, leaves one man dead.
Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to the 2400 block of Pleasant Valley Road for a single vehicle crash Saturday night, just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Henry Pierce Jr. was ejected from the car and died at the scene.
Two additional passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. One was able to climb out on their own. The other was extracted by Rural Metro Fire and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.