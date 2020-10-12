Home
Rollover crash leaves one man dead

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A rollover crash in Josephine county, leaves one man dead.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to the 2400 block of Pleasant Valley Road for a single vehicle crash Saturday night, just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Henry Pierce Jr. was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Two additional passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. One was able to climb out on their own.  The other was extracted by Rural Metro Fire and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

