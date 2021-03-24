Ron Kramer, named new Executive Director for SOHS

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society is getting a new executive director, just in time for the organization’s 75th year.
Former Executive Director of Jefferson Public Radio, Ron Kramer, is now taking the lead for SOHS. His long love for history is now being put to action as he takes on this new role.
“My vision for Jefferson Public Radio was that it should be touching people’s lives in as many ways possible in the community. As much of their life each week as possible. I think that’s it’s the vision for this place too,” said Kramer.
The organization has artifacts that are showcased across the world. Kramer’s goal is for history buffs near and far to enjoy a physical and digital museum.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]