Ron Kramer, named new Executive Director for SOHS

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society is getting a new executive director, just in time for the organization’s 75th year.

Former Executive Director of Jefferson Public Radio, Ron Kramer, is now taking the lead for SOHS. His long love for history is now being put to action as he takes on this new role.

“My vision for Jefferson Public Radio was that it should be touching people’s lives in as many ways possible in the community. As much of their life each week as possible. I think that’s it’s the vision for this place too,” said Kramer.

The organization has artifacts that are showcased across the world. Kramer’s goal is for history buffs near and far to enjoy a physical and digital museum.

