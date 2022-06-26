Rooster Crow Festival returns

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Rogue River’s Rooster Crow Festival continued its celebration Saturday, June 25th. The Rooster Crow Parade made its grand return this year after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

The parade featured more than 30-floats made up of local businesses, sports teams, and veteran associations. We talked to the Rooster Crow Coordinator who took part in the parade.

“We came around the corner and there were so many people, I am beyond excited. We just wanted everybody to come back and to have everything opened up and to have a lot of fun and it looks like that’s happening,” said Shelli Garrison.

Garrison says she is expecting next year’s celebration to be even bigger with the opening of the new Rooster Park. It plans to have a dedication ceremony and more kids’ activities for families to enjoy.