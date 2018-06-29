Roosters take over Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Every year for 65 years, roosters take over the City of Rogue River for the annual Rooster Crow Competition.
Saturday morning, you can take part in a run or watch the parade. The main event is the Rooster Crow Competition where people bring their feathered friends to see who has the best crow and even compete themselves.
“We’ve got some pretty good people, got some pretty good crowers out there. We need more. So if you’re a kid, if you’re an adult, it doesn’t matter. Come on down and we’ll put you in the rooster crowing contest,” explained Rogue River City Councilor Ryan Hess.
The winner gets bragging rights as the national champion.
The Cal-Ore Racers won’t be on the river this year, but will still show off their boats.
For more information on the day’s events, visit cityofrogueriver.org.