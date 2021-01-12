Roseburg citizen group wants police chief to resign

ROSEBURG, Ore.- A group of Roseburg citizens are calling for their police chief’s resignation.
They say Chief Gary Klopfenstein unfairly targeted small businesses with COVID-19 mandate enforcement.
They claim he was seen at a Black Lives Matter protest not enforcing group size limits on a city sidewalk. This, three weeks after he enforced COVID-19 safety guidelines at a local restaurant that resulted in fines for the restaurant.
The group also accuses Klopfenstein of lying to make the city seem safer after data from a 2019 FBI crime report led one article to name Roseburg the most dangerous city in Oregon.
The department said in a statement that the statistics were misrepresented because of the size of the city and their officer’s high response rate.
We reached out to the chief and the Roseburg police department for comment and are waiting to hear back.
