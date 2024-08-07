Rotary 4-H and FFA Auction takes place at Klamath County Fair

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – At the annual Klamath County Fair, the Rotary 4-H and FFA Auction took place over the weekend.

Sunday’s auction generated appx. $1.4 million in sales, with 381 4H/FFA students participating, more than 500 buyers.

The event was run by 90 volunteers from the Rotary Club on of Klamath County, as they do every year.

The Rotary Club credited their partners for making this event happen: The 4H/FFA leaders, OSU extension Service, Klamath County Fairground Staff, Pacific Crest FCU and Padgett Tax & Accounting, Melisa’s Country Kitchen.

Here are some pictures from the event, provided by the Rotary Club of Klamath County:

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.