﻿Rotary Easter egg hunt returns to Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Easter Bunny was spotted hiding its eggs out in Lithia Park on Easter morning. After two long years without an egg hunt due to the pandemic, the 61st Rotary Easter Egg Hunt was put on by the Rotary Club of Ashland on April 17th.
There were over three thousand Easter Eggs for kids to find, mixed in with all kinds of Easter candy. There were five hunting areas separated by age. In each of the areas there were two golden eggs for kids to find. Each golden egg could be turned in for a prize ranging from toys to sports equipment.
“I’m watching children arrive with their families with their Easter baskets, they’re excited, they’re scoping out the area and it brings joy to all of us Rotarians because we are all about service,” said Gary Plano, President of the Rotary Club Of Ashland.
The club would like to thank all of the events volunteers, as well as Ashland Parks Ashland School District, and Sherm’s Markets for making the event possible.