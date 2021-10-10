Home
RoxyAnn Winery celebrates 20 years open

MEDFORD, Ore. — RoxyAnn Winery is celebrating a big anniversary – it opened its doors 20 years ago today!

What started as a small tasting room run by 2 to 3 employees has now become a staple in east Medford, according to owner Chad Day.

it’s gone from a 200 case winery to doing around 15,000 cases a year, distributed throughout the Northwest.

The company celebrated its anniversary with live music, food, wine, and much more.

“We do a couple of $1,000,000 dollars a year in wine sales and we have inventory that’s $2 or $3 million of up and coming wine in barrel rooms, so it’s a business that’s grown significantly in the last 20 years,” said Day.

A new wine was also released to honor the life of founder Jack Day, who passed away late last year.

Jack Day helped jump-start RoxyAnn Winery 20 years ago.

