RoxyAnn Winery celebrates 20 years open

What started as a small tasting room run by 2 to 3 employees has now become a staple in east Medford, according to owner Chad Day.
it’s gone from a 200 case winery to doing around 15,000 cases a year, distributed throughout the Northwest.
The company celebrated its anniversary with live music, food, wine, and much more.
“We do a couple of $1,000,000 dollars a year in wine sales and we have inventory that’s $2 or $3 million of up and coming wine in barrel rooms, so it’s a business that’s grown significantly in the last 20 years,” said Day.
A new wine was also released to honor the life of founder Jack Day, who passed away late last year.
Jack Day helped jump-start RoxyAnn Winery 20 years ago.
