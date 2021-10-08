Home
RoxyAnn Winery is raising its glass to 20 years of business

MEDFORD, Ore. —RoxyAnn Winery is raising its glass to 20 years of serving the Rogue Valley. Owner Chad Day says what started with a small tasting room run by 2 to 3 employees, has now become a staple in east Medford.

It’s gone from a 200 case winery to doing around 15,000 cases a year, distributed throughout the northwest. The multi-million dollar company is celebrating its anniversary with music, food, wine, and much more this Saturday.

Day is also releasing a new wine, to honor the life of his father, who passed away late last year. Jack Day helped jump-start RoxyAnn 20 years ago.

“We hope everyone comes out and joins us on Saturday it’s supposed to be a beautiful day and celebrate 20 years with RoxyAnn Winery,” said Day.

The anniversary event this Saturday is from 2 to 6.

It’s free for wine club members, and $15 for the general public, it includes a free glass of wine.

