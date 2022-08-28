Rum Creek Fire shelter set up at the Josephine County Fairgrounds

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County Public Health and Red Cross have set up a shelter for those displaced by The Rum Creek Fire.

The shelter is at the Josephine County Fairgrounds. Organizers say the shelter has room for people, pets, and livestock.

Red Cross says they will be providing meals and shower vouchers for the nearby YMCA as well as mental health and disaster care services.

“We just really want to make people feel welcome. We have no judgment, we want everybody to feel safe and secure here. We will do everything we can to make sure that their needs are met,” said Cayce Hoover, Disaster Program Manager with the Red Cross.

Hoover says they were open all Friday night as the shelter only took about two hours to get up and running.

She told us earlier that there were only four people registered at the shelter but that is expected to change as more and more people are evacuated.