‘Run with Grace’ spreads awareness, benefits children

MEDFORD, Ore. — Volunteers were hard at work Friday evening, getting people signed up for the second ‘Run with Grace’.
The 5k honors teenager Grace Holt, who took her own life two years ago.
Her mom, Susan, organized the event as a way to bring something positive to the community while also bringing awareness about depression and suicide.
“I thought there were these red flags, these warning signs that somebody that could possibly be suicidal would have, and in Grace’s case that wasn’t it at all.”
Proceeds from the race help kids from low-income families pay for summer camp.
If you missed tonight’s registration, you can sign up tomorrow between 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. at Griffin Creek Elementary. The race starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for students.