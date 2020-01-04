Run proceeds benefit local middle school cross country

TALENT, Ore. — An event tomorrow is donating a portion of proceeds to the Talent Middle School cross country team.
The Talent Frostbite Run will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. The 5k and 10k courses start and end at Talent Middle School and takes runners through the back roads of the city. So far there are just under 200 runners signed up.
“One third of our proceeds go right back to talent middle school cross country team for uniforms and then another part of the run, there’s a raffle, the entire raffle, 100 percent goes to the cross country team,” Amy Heywood, Southern Oregon Runners
It isn’t too late to sign up for the race. Runners can sign up in person at talent middle school for a $25 fee. The race is free for those under 18, through the RunFree Youth Program, courtesy of Jackson County Physical Therapy and Southern Oregon Runners.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.