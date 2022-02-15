RV couple finds love late in life this Valentine’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore. —Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Rogue Valley Manor. Only NBC5 News has shared stories of couples’ journey to love over the weekend, Monday we meet the final part of our 3-part series.

Age is but a number for this couple. Helen Hanson originally from San Francisco was drawn to the Rogue Valley for its arts and culture. Her husband died 20 years ago, it was not long after that she stumbled upon the Rogue Valley Manor while searching for where to spend the next chapter in her life.

“When my husband died I just decided I was going to continue with my life and enjoy and be productive,” said Hanson.

She moved into the cottages where she met Bob Walden. Walden, spent much of his life working for the department of defense. He was married to his wife for 61 years in Virginia, the two eventually moved to the manor as well, but his wife passed away 3 years ago.

“We came down said this is where we want to live, the marketing director said I’ve got a cottage I wanna show you and someone you might wanna meet,” said Walden.

Hanson invited Walden to go meet some of her other friends and the two hit it off, sharing many common interests

Fast forward, the couple in their 80’s, has been together for around 2 and half years, and even moved in together to their own cottage home.

Their advice to the younger generation this Valentine’s Day, don’t be in a hurry to find love.

“You can’t go driving for it, you have to just let it happen when it does and then you appreciate it even more,” said Hanson.

The two say they’re still in their honeymoon phase since the relationship is still so new.