RV fire claims life of White City man

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Early Thursday morning (9/30) a RV fire was called in at the 8300 block of 15th Avenue in White City. Firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 3 responded, quickly put out the fire, and no other structures were threatened. While digging through the wreckage in the RV, a victim and his dog were discovered deceased. Detectives from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and a fire investigator from JCFD3 were called in to investigate. An autopsy conducted by an Oregon State Police forensic pathologist concluded the victim died of smoke inhalation. There was no evidence of foul play. The victim was Gary DeWayne Ruddick, 67, of White City. Next of kin has been notified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.