RV Habitat for Humanity looking for partner families for new build

Jenna King
August 8, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is looking for families, for its new Ashland build.

The selected families will eventually buy homes that they will help build in the new Bear Creek development, in Ashland.

Local developer KDA partnered with habitat, to provide land that will eventually become 8 homes.

It’s looking for 4 families who meet specific criteria and are ready to become first-time homeowners.

“It just provides this sense of ownership and this pride and new skills and really helps to concrete the relationship with their new habitat family that really sets them up for success,” said Brandon Thoms with RV Habitat for Humanity

There’s an informational orientation on August 31st at Ashland’s First United Methodist Church, at 630.

Jenna King
Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
