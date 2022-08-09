RV Habitat for Humanity looking for partner families for new build

ASHLAND, Ore. —Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is looking for families, for its new Ashland build.

The selected families will eventually buy homes that they will help build in the new Bear Creek development, in Ashland.

Local developer KDA partnered with habitat, to provide land that will eventually become 8 homes.

It’s looking for 4 families who meet specific criteria and are ready to become first-time homeowners.

“It just provides this sense of ownership and this pride and new skills and really helps to concrete the relationship with their new habitat family that really sets them up for success,” said Brandon Thoms with RV Habitat for Humanity

There’s an informational orientation on August 31st at Ashland’s First United Methodist Church, at 630.