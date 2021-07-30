RV Habitat for Humanity selects four Almeda Fire victim families to receive homes

MEDFORD, Ore. —Nearly a year after the Almeda Fire claimed more than 2,000 homes, the rebuilding continues. For some local families, that process is getting a little easier.
“Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god are you kidding?” said one of the recipients.
That’s just one of the 4 families that got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday. Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity just selected a couple of new families for its homeownership program.
The non-profit surprised the families at work, home, FaceTime, and even at Zumba class.
“It’s time and this time it’s different because I don’t think there’s been a lack of tears from the last 10 months but they are coming from a different place, they are tears of joy and hope,” said Brandon Thoms, with RV Habitat for Humanity.
The families will attend an orientation in August, to kick off their rebuilding process with the nonprofit.
