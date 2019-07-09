RVTD adds new routes in East Medford

MEDFORD, Ore – More options for travel as Rogue Valley Transit adds new stops and an entire new line up-and-running Monday.
RVTD added route 26. It runs North and South on Springbrook road in East Medford. They also added stops on route 24. It comes to the South Walmart and goes all the way to Gulfview in East Medford.
“It is serving a ton of people in East Medford that have not had service for over 20 years, so we’re really excited that we can provide this,” Paige West, RVTD, said.
Coming in September there will be yet another route added between Medford and Ashland.
All the routes can be looked up by going to: rvtd.org
