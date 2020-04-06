Home
RVTD announces route suspensions

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Transportation District is temporarily suspending a number of local bus routes.

Effective Monday, April 6, 2020, RVTD will do the following:

  • Suspend Route 1X Medford/Ashland Express
    • Use Route 10 for trips between Medford and Ashland
  • Suspend Route 21 North Medford/Poplar Square
    • Use the Route 61 for trips to North Medford
  • Reduce Route 27 Crosstown to hourly service
    • Reduced service still available, see image

Other routes remain unchanged. For more information visit http://www.rvtd.org

The suspensions will take place until further notice.

