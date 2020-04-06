RVTD announces route suspensions

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Transportation District is temporarily suspending a number of local bus routes.
Effective Monday, April 6, 2020, RVTD will do the following:
- Suspend Route 1X Medford/Ashland Express
- Use Route 10 for trips between Medford and Ashland
- Suspend Route 21 North Medford/Poplar Square
- Use the Route 61 for trips to North Medford
- Reduce Route 27 Crosstown to hourly service
- Reduced service still available, see image
Other routes remain unchanged. For more information visit http://www.rvtd.org
The suspensions will take place until further notice.