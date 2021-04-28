RVTD offering free rides to Expo for vaccine clinic

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —RVTD is making it easy to get your vaccine by offering free rides to the Jackson County Expo. FEMA reached out to RVTD to provide temporary transit service for the remainder of the clinic.
The shuttle operates Monday through Friday from 9 AM-4 PM with rides every 30 minutes. The shuttle to and from the Expo connects to the Albertson’s in Central Point.
“Transit-dependent people do rely on RVTD every day and this is one way that we are helping to ensure that they can also access the vaccines that are becoming available to our community,” said Paige West, with RVTD.
For more on the service visit rvtd.org
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.