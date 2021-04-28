Home
RVTD offering free rides to Expo for vaccine clinic

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —RVTD is making it easy to get your vaccine by offering free rides to the Jackson County Expo. FEMA reached out to RVTD to provide temporary transit service for the remainder of the clinic.

The shuttle operates Monday through Friday from 9 AM-4 PM with rides every 30 minutes. The shuttle to and from the Expo connects to the Albertson’s in Central Point.

“Transit-dependent people do rely on RVTD every day and this is one way that we are helping to ensure that they can also access the vaccines that are becoming available to our community,” said Paige West, with RVTD.

For more on the service visit rvtd.org

