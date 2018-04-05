RVTD offering new services, accepting new federal funding

Medford, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Transportation District, or RVTD, is gearing up for some big changes. Its plans encompass the next two to three years, but the earliest people notice a difference next week.
“On Monday, we’re going to be adding Route 21 back into the North Central part of Medford, which goes up Biddle, to North Fred Meyer, Poplar Square and back using Poplar and Stevens,” Paige West said.
A bus will be available on that route every 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Route 25, an existing service in West Medford, will have additional buses, also bringing its wait time to 30 minutes.
“And then we’re adding 30 minute service on Saturdays on the Route 10, that goes from Medford to Ashland,” West said.
Long term, a $6.5 million grant that was available across the country has been pledged to public transportation in Oregon. Senator Ron Wyden helped secure it.
“When you look at the Rogue Valley, and folks needing to get to work, to school, and to access to health care, you really need an upgrade to the bus system,” Senator Wyden said.
“RVTD is going to be receiving a grant to purchase seven new compressed natural gas buses, those will arrive sometime in the next two years,” West said.
In the meantime, RVTD wants to know what you need.
“We would love to hear from the community about service ideas that they have, new routes to new areas, or improving existing service,” West said.
It was just two years ago that voters passed a levy to help fund Saturday and evening services, along with more buses on Route 10.