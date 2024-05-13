RVTD’s Go by Bike week kicks off in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Get ready to ride, because RVTD’s Go by Bike week has officially begun. Sponsored by the City of Medford and REI, RVTD’s Go by Bike week runs today through May 19. Monday morning in Medford’s Alba Park, RVTD offered a free breakfast complete with coffee and breakfast burritos to-go. Folks also had a chance to tune up their bike, as RVTD workers offered repair services free of charge.

All this week, RVTD will be hosting several free events such as bike safety classes, a bike social and skill-share, as well as free bike repair at every event. Mike Vergeer, the transportation options coordinator for RVTD, says this is a great opportunity for folks to connect with the cycling community.

“We like to offer some free bike tuning, and offer some reasons and incentives for people to get out and dust off that bike, fix it up, and get out and ride. The weather is beautiful right now, and spring is just the prefect time for it,” Vergeer says.

He also says he’s especially looking forward to Sunday’s event in Central Point, which will include a group ride for all ages.

For a full list of events and to see how you can enter to win prizes this week, visit RVTD’s Go by Bike webpage.

