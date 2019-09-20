RVVCO to merge with ColumbiaCare

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two local non-profits are coming together to better serve veterans and their families.
Friday ColumbiaCare Services and the Rogue Valley Veterans & Community Outreach announced their plan to join forces and merge.
It will bring RVVCO services under ColumbiaCare’s umbrella. Both organizations work with veterans and their families providing veteran services, connecting them to qualified housing and helping them access resources. They said the merge will be an opportunity to leverage the strengths of both.
RVVCO said they put much consideration into picking the right agency to move forward with.
Both said the top priority is ensuring veterans do not experience disruption to services.
The merger is expected to be completed on October 1.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).