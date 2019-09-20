Home
RVVCO to merge with ColumbiaCare

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two local non-profits are coming together to better serve veterans and their families.

Friday ColumbiaCare Services and the Rogue Valley Veterans & Community Outreach announced their plan to join forces and merge.

It will bring RVVCO services under ColumbiaCare’s umbrella. Both organizations work with veterans and their families providing veteran services, connecting them to qualified housing and helping them access resources. They said the merge will be an opportunity to leverage the strengths of both.

RVVCO said they put much consideration into picking the right agency to move forward with.

Both said the top priority is ensuring veterans do not experience disruption to services.

The merger is expected to be completed on October 1.

