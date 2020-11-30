Home
S.N.A.P. Benefits for “hot meals” extended

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hot meals benefits are extended through the end of the year.

Oregon received approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Disaster SNAP recipients in 23 counties to purchase hot or prepared foods from authorized snap retailers until December 31st.

The list includes Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties.

Normally SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase hot meals, but the restriction is waived because severe winds and wildfires this year left many people without access to a kitchen.

