S.O.A.P.P gets money to use for candidates

Medford, Ore.-A recently formed health organization is receiving a big boost, to attract health care workers!

Southern Oregon Alliance of Physicians and Providers also known as S.O.A.P.P has received twenty-three thousand dollars in grant money to attract health care professionals.

The organization comprises several people from different healthcare groups with a common purpose of finding the best fit for southern Oregon.

People from both Jackson and Josephine counties have more than matched the state’s twenty-three thousand and have a seventy-five thousand dollar budget./

That money is used to show candidates the beauty of southern Oregon.

Whether it be a ski trip, showing the coast, or whatever it takes to get the best person in the building.

“People can come up, we can show them the best that Rogue Valley has to offer, they can interview in 4, 5 or 6 different places, and they can take their best pick. We think that for all of us, any health care provider we recuirt to the Rogue Valley is a win for all of us,” board chair, bren kell stated.

The group meets once a month to find the best talent to come to Oregon, and are looking to fill primary care provider positions.

