S.O. Close to Homeless: Part Seven

In week seven, we're shifting the focus to youth.
“In my childhood, I always liked to play school and be the boss,” Kelly Soter said.
With 17 years as an educator, and six as Jackson Elementary School Principal, you could say Soter is living out her childhood dream. But working with kids who are dealing with homelessness wasn’t ever part of her make-believe.
“We have children and families in all of our schools and areas that are really struggling with this right now,” Soter noted.
It’s not just a few per school. At Jackson Elementary alone, the numbers are higher than you would probably expect.
“We are right around 20-25 percent of our kids,” Soter said.
That’s around one-fourth of the entire student body. After working with families firsthand, Soter says each situation is different.
“Whether they’re doubled up with another family or a family member, all the way to really truly shelter or car or park,” Soter said.
After seeing an increase in homeless kids, Jackson Elementary started a program called the ‘Family Success Team.’ Now three years strong, the school offers families everything from basic supplies — blankets, heaters, clothes, and diapers — to transportation and medical help.
“Often there are things that are a bit outside of the traditional elementary school supports,” Soter said. “We’re not just talking about academics and behavior, but we’re talking about, do you need to get into the doctor?”
Teachers also keep an eye out in the learning environment.
“Do we notice any changes in their demeanor, in their behavior,” Soter said. “Are they more emotional?”
While Soter knows there’s only so much they can do for the kids and their families, in what may be the hardest struggle of their life, she says they try to do everything they possibly can.
“We pay really close attention to make sure that we’re going above and beyond to make sure we reach the needs of those students,” Soter said.
If you would like to help, the ‘Family Success Team’ accepts donations. To find out what it needs, call the Jackson Elementary School office.
For more information on local resources, visit soclosetohomeless.org.