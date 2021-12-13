S. Oregon drivers warned about snow on mountain passes

MEDFORD, Ore. – Winter driving conditions in southwest Oregon are expected to worsen throughout Monday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

According to ODOT, snow was sticking on Interstate 5 north of Grants Pass and on Highway 199 at Hayes Hill. More snow is expected later Monday on Siskiyou Summit.

Very cold conditions are expected overnight, with the National Weather Service warning about the potential for black ice Tuesday morning.

Drivers are being urged to travel slowly and leave plenty of following distance between vehicles.

Chain screenings and other delays could be possible.

To get the latest travel information, visit http://www.tripcheck.com

More winter driving tips are available at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/winter-driving.aspx