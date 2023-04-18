Safety meeting about Medford’s downtown, April 19th

MEDFORD, Ore. – In response to safety concerns about downtown Medford, the Downtown Medford Association is holding a public meeting to discuss what is being done.

The association said during the meeting they will discuss what is being done to improve the safety and well-being of Medford’s downtown.

Some of the actions that will be talked about at the meeting include, increasing the number of police officers in the downtown area, and adding security to the Medford Library.

“We can be a complement to help the city provide the adequate police service but also be able to support either, if you’re a visitor of downtown or if you live downtown, we want that to be a destination where you are not concerned about public safety,” said EJ Mcmanus, with the Downtown Medford Association.

The city is also expected to speak about updates with its Livability Team’s response to homelessness.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the safety meeting Wednesday, April 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the Medford Police Department.

