SALEM, Ore. —Several dogs got sick from salmon poisoning around Newport recently.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says salmon and trout carcasses may harbor bacteria in their blood that can be fatal to dogs.

The bacteria can infect a dog after they eat, bite, or even lick an infected fish carcass.

If you see your dog eating a dead salmon or trout, or even around one, take them to the veterinarian immediately.

